Lynchburg schools committee to recommend school closures

LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg City Schools committee will recommend the school board vote to close two elementary schools next year.

The current plan recommends closing Dearington Elementary and T.C. Miller Elementary.

This is part of a long term plan to determine what the future of Lynchburg City Schools will look like. The district has been working with a consulting firm to research options for improving school facilities and expanding offerings.

The firm, an education consultant called MGT of America, recommended several actions the district should take. They include rezoning, improving elementary school buildings, expanding Pre-K options, expanding Career and Technical Education opportunities and removing portable classrooms.

MGT also provided the school district with several scenarios to choose from. Each scenario recommended closing or renovating a specific list of schools.

Tuesday, the Lynchburg City Schools Finance and Facilities Committee met to vote on a recommendation it would bring to the School Board meeting on Tuesday, September 5 at 5 p.m.

According to school board Vice Chair Dr. Martin Day, who also serves on the committee, the recommendation they’ll present won’t include any the four scenarios drafted by MGT. Instead, the committee voted to recommend a plan put forth by Day. The vote was not unanimous.

This plan calls for making decisions only about which schools will close next school year, deferring decision making about how to expand Pre-K and CTE options for later. Dr. Day said this is because the district superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards told the board the district needs to know which schools are to close by November 1 of this year.

Dr. Day said the plan calls for closing Dearington Elementary School and T.C. Miller Elementary School, specifically based on enrollment numbers and the cost-per-student estimate.

The committee will present this plan to the board Tuesday, though it’s unclear whether the board will take it up for a vote during the meeting.

Members of the public can watch the livestream of the meeting

