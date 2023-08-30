New General Assembly Building completed

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - State lawmakers moved out of the General Assembly Building six years ago.

But soon, the Delegates and Senators, and other Virginians who take part in the legislative process, will celebrate their new digs in Capitol Square.

This week, state officials announced the new General Assembly Building is complete.

Lawmakers and state employees will be moving in over the next several weeks, and the state plans to dedicate the building with a public ceremony on October 11th.

