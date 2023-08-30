Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

New iPhone expected to be unveiled at Apple event

Apple is expected to unveil its newest phone at its September event.
Apple is expected to unveil its newest phone at its September event.(Source: Apple/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The calendar is about to flip to September, and if tradition holds, Apple is about to make another splash and unveil its new products for the coming year.

The company sent out press invites on Tuesday for an event it will hold in two weeks.

Tech experts said Apple will likely reveal its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

The new devices are expected to feature a longer-lasting battery, faster charging and a better camera.

Plus, Apple will offer customers more color choices for their iPhone.

The company also is expected to introduce newer versions of its Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael L. Perry III
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Local impacts from Adalia will be minimal with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.
Mostly cloudy locally as Idalia nears Florida coast
Carol Reich
Virginia State Police in search of critically missing Henry Co. woman
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site
Bradley Shaun Kegley
Wytheville Police in search of endangered man

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to be sentenced for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule