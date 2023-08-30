Birthdays
Suspect in killing of Lynchburg woman has first day in court

Michael L. Perry mugshot
Michael L. Perry mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The man charged in the murder of a Lynchburg woman was in court Wednesday.

Michael Perry III appeared before a judge in Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations court.

He faces a second-degree murder charge and unlawful disposal of a body out of Amherst County, where police say a body was found in the search for Avriel Hooks Tuesday. Perry is the father of Hooks’ baby.

Perry was approved for a court-appointed attorney. His next court date is in October in Amherst County.

Hooks’ family says they are still working on funeral arrangements and focused on taking care of her 5-month old boy she leaves behind.

Hooks was reported missing by her family August 23, launching a large community search.

