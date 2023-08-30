Travis Brown found guilty

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County jury found Travis Brown guilty of child abuse causing serious injury, aggravated murder and felony homicide in the death of Khaleesi Cuthriell.

WHSV’s Kayla Brooks reports that jurors headed left to deliberate at around noon, and the verdict came in around 4:15 p.m. Travis Brown was found guilty of aggravated murder, felony homicide and child abuse causing serious injury.

