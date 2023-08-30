Birthdays
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

The jury has returned guilty verdicts on all counts, including murder, in the Travis Ryan Brown trial in Augusta Circuit Court.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The jury has returned guilty verdicts on all counts, including murder, in the Travis Ryan Brown trial in Augusta Circuit Court.

Wednesday, August 30, marked the third day of trial in connection with the abuse and murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Attorneys gave closing arguments this morning after the prosecution and defense rested. Jurors began deliberations in the early afternoon, and came back with their verdicts shortly after 4 p.m.

Brown was found guilty of aggravated murder, child abuse, and felony murder.

His trial had been scheduled to go until Friday, September 1. Brown is set to be sentenced February 8, 2024.

Candi Jo Royer’s jury trial is set to begin October 16, where she faces similar charges. She reportedly had custody of Khaleesi, and was Brown’s girlfriend at the time.

A question that remains in this case is where the little girl’s body is. Investigators say the landfill where Khaleesis’ remains may be could take years to search.

This is a developing story.

