Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Treat of a lifetime: Missing dog since 2011 gets reunited with family

A dog named Minion has been returned to his family after missing for a dozen years in Arizona.
A dog named Minion has been returned to his family after missing for a dozen years in Arizona.(Crandall Family)
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A 15-year-old dog got the treat of a lifetime over the weekend in Arizona after he was found by a county animal control officer.

A field officer with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control found a stray dog last week in the Glendale area. The officer reported that the dog was timid and didn’t seem to have much of a reaction when being picked up.

The officer scanned the dog for a microchip and learned that its name was Minion and that the chip was last updated in 2011.

She called in to report finding the dog and, a few hours later, started getting phone calls from a number she didn’t recognize.

The officer answered one of the phone calls and a man told her that Minion was his dog.

Minion reportedly went missing in 2011 after a maintenance worker left the family’s back gate open.

He said he and his family searched for Minion but never found him.

The officer ended up driving the 15-year-old dog directly to the Crandall family’s home, 22 miles from where he was found.

Once she arrived at the family home, Minion’s demeanor changed and he started moving around excitedly. He began circling the other dogs and wagging his tail.

Minion was finally back home after going missing for a dozen years.

Authorities said the reunion wouldn’t have been possible without a microchip. The animal care team encourages all pet owners to make sure their furry friends are chipped with their latest contact information.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Local impacts from Adalia will be minimal with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.
Idalia primarily dodges us; brings clouds and gusty winds
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Henry Co. woman found safe
Bradley Shaun Kegley
Wytheville Police in search of endangered man
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site

Latest News

Harrison Floyd
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
Meditation Offers Path to Navigate Challenges
Meditation Offers Path to Navigate Challenges
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in...
Burger King faces lawsuit claiming that Whoppers don’t look like advertisements