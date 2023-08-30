Birthdays
UVA Health warning of a triple-virus threat this fall and winter

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says to be on the lookout for what it calls a triple threat: COVID-19, the flu, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases are expected to get worse this fall and winter.

“Right now we’re seeing an uptick, in COVID-19 - 20% more hospitalizations and deaths this week than last week,” Doctor Bill Petri said Tuesday, August 29.

Dr. Petri is an expert on infectious diseases with the University of Virginia.

“All three of these viruses will present the same way: You’ll have a cough, fever, muscle aches,” Dr. Petri said. “We used to call it flu-like symptoms, but now it can be flu, RSV, or COVID.”

The doctor says most pharmacies and health care providers have vaccines for all three available.

“This’ll be the first time [RSV vaccine] is available, and its available now and if you’re 60 years of age,” Petri said.

According to the CDC, this is the first time vaccines will be provided through the commercial market.

The Affordable Care Act requires most insurance plans to cover the full cost of vaccines.

“We don’t have treatment for RSV. We do have treatment for COVID and for influenza, and probably within a year we’ll also have an RSV vaccine for children,” Petri said.

Those without insurance can also get the vaccines for free through a government bridge program.

