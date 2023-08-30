Wythe County man found guilty of taking guns onto high school campus

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been found guilty of several charges connected to taking guns onto a high school campus.

Justin Reed, 28, was found guilty after a trial in Wythe County Circuit Court, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

Reed was found guilty of one felony count of Possession of a Firearm on School Property, one felony count of Brandishing a Firearm Within 1,000 Feet of School Property, and one misdemeanor count of Disorderly Conduct.

Sentencing is set for January 10, 2024. Reed remains in jail until sentencing.

Jones said, “My office has always made it an ultimate priority to protect the innocent. Our Wythe County school children deserve a safe space to attend school and school activities. The convictions today help ensure such a safe and peaceful place for our children. Thank you to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt response and investigation of this incident.”

Reed had been accused of taking guns onto the property of Fort Chiswell High School in February 2023. According to the Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer was alerted that a man was there with an AR-15-style rifle. The officer was joined by deputies in stopping the man along Apache Run near Clinch Valley Community Action Headstart. Deputies were stationed outside Headstart throughout a standoff with Reed.

Reed was found with a Diamondback semi-automatic 5.56 rifle and a semi-automatic 9mm Sig Sauer that were both secured and fully loaded, according to investigators.

