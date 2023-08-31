10-year-old Frankie Martinez celebrates getting his hot sauce commercially bottled

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After nearly two years of hard work, Frankie Martinez can now officially sell his hot sauce again.

Last year, Frankie Martinez had success selling his homemade hot sauces at the South Boston farmers’ market.

At just nine years old, he was growing his own ingredients in his backyard and had created five flavors of hot sauce.

“It all started with the 4-H club,” said Frankie Martinez, owner of Frankie’s Spicy Farm. “We had a little project to make up a business, and I had no idea what to make. But, I loved hot sauce at that time. So, I was putting it on my sandwich one day, and I was like, ‘wait, that would be a good idea.’ So, I just decided to make hot sauce for the project. Then even when the project was over, it still became an official business.”

As his business continued to heat up, so did the attention.

Martinez received a call saying he needed to have his hot sauce commercially bottled to continue selling them due to FDA regulations – a task that would cost $10,000.

“At first I thought, ‘oh, I’m sad.’ I thought my business was over. But, my mom told me ‘hey, you either have the chance to stop it or keep going.’ So, I decided to keep going and we kept going, and kept going,” added Martinez.

That fiery determination helped him reach that goal through grants, a Kickstarter, and selling his merch.

He got to tour the facility in Ohio that he chose and perfected his favorite hot sauce flavor, No AC – it’s hot.

“When I first saw it, I was about to cry almost because after a year of making it, it’s finally out. So, I was just really happy. I just know that we’re going to sell all this to make another batch. So, I was just really happy to start selling again,” said Martinez.

His next goal is to release his second favorite flavor and less spicy sauce, Smooth Heat.

“It’s made by a kid for kids, and even adults, too. Some people don’t like hot sauce, and I want some people to start having motivation to start liking hot sauce. So that’s why I made the hot sauce.”

To purchase a bottle of No AC - it’s Hot, visit frankiespicyfarm.com/.

