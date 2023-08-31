City Planning Committee kicks off Comprehensive plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City’s Planning Committee kicks off A Comprehensive Plan.

The plan establishes goals for 10 to 20 years in the future for downtown and the Diamond Hill Neighborhood.

The Comprehensive Plan is primarily based on direct input from the community.

It addresses land use, economic development, transportation, and services within the City’s jurisdiction.

A joint work session to kick off the project with begin on Thursday, August 31st at 11 a.m. at the Miller Park Neighborhood Center.

