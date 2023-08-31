Danville Police Department to host first Daddy-Daughter Dance

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its first ever Daddy Daughter Dance Friday night at 5.

Sixty father and daughter duos signed up for the dance. The registration for the event filled up within 48 hours.

Some officers signed up for those who didn’t have an escort.

The Daddy Daughter Dance will include a red carpet for photos, food, a DJ, and more.

“Those relationships that you build, that you forge through events like this, are things that you just cannot buy,” said Matt Bell, Danville Police Department Public Relations Specialist. “Those are things that are so valuable. When we help one another, we’re just better together as one community.”

They are planning to host a mother-son dance in the near future.

