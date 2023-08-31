Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Danville Police Department to host first Daddy-Daughter Dance

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its first ever Daddy Daughter Dance Friday night at 5.

Sixty father and daughter duos signed up for the dance. The registration for the event filled up within 48 hours.

Some officers signed up for those who didn’t have an escort.

The Daddy Daughter Dance will include a red carpet for photos, food, a DJ, and more.

“Those relationships that you build, that you forge through events like this, are things that you just cannot buy,” said Matt Bell, Danville Police Department Public Relations Specialist. “Those are things that are so valuable. When we help one another, we’re just better together as one community.”

They are planning to host a mother-son dance in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder
Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Sunny and cooler than normal for Thursday.
Beautiful sunshine continues rest of this week
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation is donating a $500,000 grant.
Roanoke program leading the way for substance abuse support in Virginia
Danville PD Holding Daddy-Daughter Dance
Danville PD Holding Daddy-Daughter Dance
Veterans find healing through fly fishing at Project Healing Waters
Veterans healing through fly fishing
NRVCS Overdose Awareness Day
Hope @ Home: Remembering those lost or affected by substance use disorders