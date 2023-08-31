Digital News Producer

WDBJ7 is the Digital News Leader in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market and we are looking for an innovative individual with a passion for news. The digital producer writes, reports, and edits news stories; generates story ideas, provides unique social media posts while overseeing the overall look and content of the web site.

WDBJ7 has the top news website, Facebook page and Twitter feed in the area. We want someone who is not only enthusiastic about helping us grow our current digital platforms but also interested in helping us find new avenues to serve our viewers here in the digital age.

This is a very exciting time for the news business. People are viewing more news than ever and we have so many digital tools available to keep our viewers informed. We want a Digital Producer who is excited about finding creative ways to use these digital tools while also on the lookout for the next big thing. The digital landscape is changing every day so innovation and creativity are crucial for our business.

Attention to detail, organization, and strong writing skills are also a priority for this position. It’s a big job but the person we hire will be surrounded by an amazing team and a group of managers focused on helping them learn and grow each and every day. This could be your opportunity to take your career to the next level!

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Be able to write clearly and accurately

• Must possess excellent interview and conversational writing skills

• Ability to shoot and edit video; create personalized stories for the web

• Able to produce and post content to our websites

• Comprehensive understanding of sports and knowledge of local sports news and athletes

• Able to use social media outlets to engage viewers

• Strong emphasis on professional social media skills as related to journalism

• Must be able to work well under pressure and with limited supervision

• Strong initiative and attention to detail is required

• Ability to maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving in a manner that will work well with co-workers, supervisors, and viewers

• Solid keyboarding skills

