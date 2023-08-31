Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Free septic pump outs offered for Roanoke County low income homeowners

Low income residents can apply through the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission
Low income residents can apply through the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission(RVTV)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County homeowners can apply for a free septic pump-out to improve the water quality inside their home.

It’s part of a program from the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission where low income home owners can apply to have their septic tank pumped out. A normal pump out can cost up to $500.

Funding from the Virginia Environmental Endowment will cover about 50 more pump-outs within the county.

The commission’s regional planner explained homeowners should pump out their septic tank every few years.

”When you have a tight budget and have other home repair and maintenance needs, sometimes septic systems are kind of out of sight out of mind, so you might forget about it,” Gabriel Irigaray said. “This is just a way for folks to not have to worry about this maintenance need.”

The commission hopes to expand the program to other localities in the future.

You can find out how to apply and see if you are eligible for the program here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Local impacts from Adalia will be minimal with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.
Clearing skies, cooler Thursday as Idalia heads offshore
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Henry Co. woman found safe
Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder
Bradley Shaun Kegley
Wytheville Police in search of endangered man

Latest News

Chief Booth comes from Danville, where he served as chief of police since 2018
Roanoke residents and city leaders meet with police chief finalist, Scott Booth
Henry County Trout Release
Henry County homeschooled students release Brook trout into Smith River
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 30, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 30, 2023
Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder