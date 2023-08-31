Free septic pump outs offered for Roanoke County low income homeowners

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County homeowners can apply for a free septic pump-out to improve the water quality inside their home.

It’s part of a program from the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission where low income home owners can apply to have their septic tank pumped out. A normal pump out can cost up to $500.

Funding from the Virginia Environmental Endowment will cover about 50 more pump-outs within the county.

The commission’s regional planner explained homeowners should pump out their septic tank every few years.

”When you have a tight budget and have other home repair and maintenance needs, sometimes septic systems are kind of out of sight out of mind, so you might forget about it,” Gabriel Irigaray said. “This is just a way for folks to not have to worry about this maintenance need.”

The commission hopes to expand the program to other localities in the future.

You can find out how to apply and see if you are eligible for the program here.

