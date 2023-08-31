Veterans healing through fly fishing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When it comes to learning how to tie a fly or build a fly rod, patience and focus are two key ingredients. Typically, for fisherman, catching a fish is the goal. But the folks at the DAV in Salem, Virginia are in a different boat.

On the first Tuesday of every month, the room is filled with all types of military men and women. United States Air Force veteran Jim Newman served during the Cold War. “At one point, I worked a mile and a half underground. People don’t know about those things because everybody was happy, safe, and warm back home while we were watching the Soviets.”

Brendan Wells served during Afghanistan as a Marine. Physically he sustained no injuries, but mentally he did not come home whole.

“1st Battalion 6th Marines with the 22nd mue, we were the first units to push as far north as we did; no one had gotten that far north out of Can Har before we arrived. Physically I sustained zero injuries, mentally I did not come out of it whole.”

Lee Eames is a retired pastor and a current volunteer at Project Healing Waters. “I have always wanted to help veterans do something meaningful to work against PTSD. They’re walking around everywhere in Roanoke, so getting them out there to tie a fly, repairing a fly rod for them, buying them a burger, little things we can do through Project Healing Waters makes me feel more alive.”

Newman says this is not just about fly fishing. It’s so much more. “This has done more for me than anything in the past 40 years. Everyone in this group is my brother and sister. I’ve felt welcome since day one. These guys have changed my life.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.