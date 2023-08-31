Henry County man arrested on drug distribution charges

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County man has been arrested on drug distribution charges, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

52-year-old Tony Ashby was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl third offense, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine third offense.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant at a home in the 4900 block of Daniels Creek Rd in Collinsville and found cocaine and fentanyl inside the home. There was a woman at the home while the warrant was being executed. However, deputies concluded she wasn’t associated with the investigation and released her.

Ashby was taken to the Henry County Adult Detention Center and received a $5,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. The Crimestoppers program is offering $2,500 for information related to the crime.

