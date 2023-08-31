Hometown Eats: Joe’s Diner

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s kickoff weekend in Blacksburg and while the Hokies don’t take the field until 8 p.m. Saturday, you still have to start the day off with a bang! Joe’s Diner on Main Street has been a tradition for fans for decades and as Logan Sherrill found out, even with a new owner, you can expect the same great taste in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“Simple food done right, that’s Joes!”

It doesn’t matter if it’s game-day, exam day, or French toast day, when you walk into Joe’s Diner on Main Street in downtown Blacksburg, just come hungry.

“It’s like the local hangout place definitely in the morning for breakfast,” said Joe’s Diner owner Bryce Young.

Young took over ownership in March 2022, but Joe’s has been around for more than 20 years; before that it was the College Inn.

“I didn’t want it to be closed down and turned into something else, so I bought it to keep that family-oriented experience and that traditional breakfast a lot of people love that is kind of dying away in the United States right now,” said Young.

“There’s nothing like it in the whole area,” said daily diner Rick.

“It’s delicious, it’s like one of the best diners I’ve ever eaten at,” freshman Diego said between bites of his breakfast.

They honor the past and present of Blacksburg, and like in 1906 when this building first opened, no TVs, Joe’s is all about food, friends, and family.

“We want that traditional sit-at-home-with-your-family-and-eat kind of experience and that’s what we have put here,” said Young.

“Very friendly,” added regular diner Kathy.

“You don’t go many places today where your food is good,” said another regular named James.

If you need proof, ask Bryce how much the Hokies eat off the football field.

“I’ve never seen people eat as much as they do, they’ll eat like six different meals all at one time,” joked Young.

You might even get the chance to talk shop with head coach Brent Pry.

“Definitely having Coach Pry with his wife in here has been a pleasure,” Young said proudly.

And the thing that keeps bringing them back is how it tastes like home.

“Why should people come to Joe’s Diner?” I asked Kathy, her answer was short and sweet. “Because I love it!”

“It’s that traditional stuff that your grandmother would make you,” said Young.

That inspiration is more than a statement for Bryce. It’s quite literal; his grandparents had a catering business that he would help with growing up, so you’ll get the classics.

“I normally get the Big Joe Breakfast. Pancake, eggs, sausage, bacon, grits, a little bit of everything,” listed James.

A few new things have made the menu since he took over like avocado toast and the chicken and waffles, which has jumped near the top of the power rankings.

“You need these every day, garlic cheese curds. Everybody needs to try them,” Kathy said.

“I just love it, I love the atmosphere, I love the people, the food, everything is just amazing,” added Rick.

But the one thing I tried that blew me away was the French Toast, and I’m not the only one, brand new on campus from Texas, freshman Diego gave us a top shelf review.

“French toast was nice, soft, it was just delicious. Back in my hometown of El Paso, they were kind of crunchy and was light. Here they are nice and soft and really good amounts of cinnamon and sweet but not overbearing on your tongue,” explained Diego.

It’s feedback like that Bryce says he loves hearing; even when things need to be improved, he wants to hear it all because he has high hopes for this little diner.

“I don’t have any kids of my own, but this is my child, my baby and I want to see it expand and grow. At one time Joe’s Diner had multiple locations and I would like to see it get to that point again and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” said Young.

Joe’s Diner, a hometown eat where the Hokies love to kick off their day.

Joe’s Diner is open 7 days a week, 8am-2pm, at 221 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.