Hope @ Home: Remembering those lost or affected by substance use disorders

Candlelight vigil scheduled for community to come together
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 38 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Mike Wade, the Coordinator of Community Wellness & Outreach for New River Valley Community Services, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the annual candlelight vigil in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The candlelight vigil is an opportunity for community members to come together and remember the lives that have been lost to or affected by overdose and substance use disorders.

Listen in to our conversation about the importance of people coming together to address this growing concern in our hometowns.

