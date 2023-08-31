Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment destroyed in Boones Mill

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for help from the public identifying whomever is responsible for setting fire to construction equipment being used by the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in Franklin County.

The fires are believed to have been set around 5 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, on private property in the 800 block of Leaning Oak Rd in Boones Mill. The fires destroyed two pieces of heavy machinery being used to excavate the site, according to police.

A HAZMAT cleanup team responded to mitigate environmental damage caused by the burned vehicles and the proximity of a stream.

Investigators report they recovered evidence consistent with homemade incendiary devices, which will be examined forensically by the FBI Laboratory.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 540-375-9500 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The FBI and ATF&E are assisting with the criminal investigation.

