Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment destroyed in Boones Mill

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for help from the public identifying whomever is responsible for setting fire to construction equipment being used by the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in Franklin County.

The fires are believed to have been set around 5 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, on private property in the 800 block of Leaning Oak Rd in Boones Mill. The fires destroyed two pieces of heavy machinery being used to excavate the site, according to police.

A HAZMAT cleanup team responded to mitigate environmental damage caused by the burned vehicles and the proximity of a stream.

Investigators report they recovered evidence consistent with homemade incendiary devices, which will be examined forensically by the FBI Laboratory.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 540-375-9500 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The FBI and ATF&E are assisting with the criminal investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder
Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Sunny and cooler than normal for Thursday.
Beautiful sunshine continues rest of this week
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

A new neonatal intensive care unit is under construction at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem.
Neonatal intensive care unit under construction at LewisGale Medical Center
Frankie's Hot Sauce Finally for Sale
Frankie's Hot Sauce Finally for Sale
Team of the Week: Franklin County
Team of the Week: Franklin County
Pipeline Equipment Damaged
Pipeline Equipment Damaged