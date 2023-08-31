Birthdays
President Biden announces $95 million in federal funding for Hawaii wildfire recovery

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced more federal funding for Hawaii Wednesday as the state attempts to recover from the deadly wildfires in Maui.

President Biden said he is sending $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Hawaii to help strengthen the state’s electrical grid.

“It means investments to make sure electricity can continue to reach homes, hospitals, water stations even during intense storms and extreme weather,” said Biden.

The Lahaina wildfires killed more than 100 people, while hundreds are still missing, and thousands are displaced.

“I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore,” Biden said.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Maui a couple weeks ago and the saw the devastation for themselves. The president assured Hawaiians they will have every resource they need.

“I’ve directed my team to do everything we can for as long as it takes to help Maui recover, rebuild in a way that respects and honors Hawaiian traditions and cultures and the needs of the local community,” said Biden.

The president was also asked about the amount of future disaster relief funding as the federal fiscal year comes to a close and a government shutdown looms. He said, if the money is not there, he will explain why.

