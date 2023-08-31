REVIVE! allows you to train to save someone from an overdose

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Last year, 2022, 165 people in the cities of Roanoke and Salem and the county of Roanoke were lost to fatal overdoses.

These were mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters. Recognizing an overdose and the steps to respond with Naloxone are important to save lives.

We sit down with Ashley Sweigart, Peer Recovery Specialist Supervisor with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH), to talk about ways to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency using naloxone.

She walks us through the steps of the REVIVE! training and where you can get trained in your hometown.

1- Check for responsiveness

2- Call 911 (recovery position if having to leave them)

3- Give 2 rescue breaths (lay them flat on their back, tilt their head, lift their chin, plug their nose, give 2 even, regular breaths)

4- Administer Naloxone

5- Continue rescue breathing (Same process as before, continue giving 1 breath every 5 seconds for 3 minutes or until they begin breathing on their own)

6- Access and respond (if they are still unresponsive after 3 minutes give a second dose of Naloxone)

Where to get Naloxone and testing strips

BRBH will dispense Naloxone starting 9/1. People can drop by and be Rapid REVIVE! Trained and leave with Naloxone. BRBH will also have the fentanyl and xylazine testing strips in the near future.

VDH dispenses Naloxone and testing strips for fentanyl, benzos, and xylazine at local health departments.

Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition at 350 Ablemarle Ave. dispenses Naloxone.

Drop-In Center North at 2328 Williamson dispenses Naloxone and testing strips for fentanyl, benzos, and xylazine. They also offer drop in REVIVE! Trainings.

Community training locations:

BRBH offers monthly REVIVE! Trainings every 2nd Wednesday of the month via Zoom email revive@brbh.org to be signed up. Group events can also be coordinated for larger trainings.

Saturday September 30th 8am-5pm at the Salem Farmers Market and Star City Strongfest REVIVE! Training will be available

Friday October 6th 8am-2pm at the Roanoke Farmers Market REVIVE! Training will be available

Overdose Awareness Event

Taubman Museum of Art 8/31/2023 @ 5pm-7m

Doors open at 5pm, program is 5:30pm-6:30pm, resources available from 5pm-7pm

Appalachian Save a Life Day

Presbyterian Community Center 9/14/2023 @ 1pm-6pm

1228 Jamison Ave. SE Roanoke, VA

REVIVE! Training, Naloxone, Snacks, and resources available.

