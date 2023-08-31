Roanoke man charged in connection with DC breach

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Two men, from Pennsylvania and Virginia, have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to their alleged actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 that disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Peter Willey, 37 of Roanoke, and Ethan Mauck, 31 of Pennsylvania, are charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. In addition to the felony, Willey and Mauck are charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Willey and Mauck were arrested August 31 in Roanoke and made their initial court appearance in the Western District of Virginia.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Willey and Mauck attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally on the National Mall and afterward marched through Washington, D.C., toward the U.S. Capitol building. The US Attorney’s Office says in open-source video and photographs, Willey and Mauck are seen entering the restricted grounds of the Capitol and advancing toward bike rack barricades and the police line on the Lower West Plaza. That’s where there was a struggle between rioters and law enforcement, and law enforcement officials deployed pepper spray to disperse the crowd as they attempted to re-establish a police line and barricade. Mauck is seen in an open-source video in distress as he rubs his eyes, consistent with having been struck by pepper spray.

The US Attorney’s Office continues:

At the Lower West Plaza, as seen on open-source footage, the mob of rioters violently confronted the officers standing guard in the police line. The bike racks became displaced, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, Mauck picked up a downed police bike rack and shoved it toward an officer dressed in riot gear.

On the Lower West Plaza, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Willey and other rioters began to move a large sign on wheels with a metal frame towards the police line and barricade, using it as a battering ram against the law enforcement officers attempting to hold the line. As the large sign passed over Willey’s head, Willey placed his hands on the billboard’s frame and pushed it toward the police line. As the officers gained control of the large metal sign, Willey is seen blocking his face with his arms and running away from an officer who deployed pepper spray at the rioters, including Willey.

At about 2:50 p.m., Willey and Mauck are seen entering the Lower West Terrace tunnel, where rioters struggled and fought with police for several hours on January 6th. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage inside the tunnel depicted rioters, including Mauck and Willey, actively pushing against the police line in unison, known as a “heave-ho.” At approximately 2:55 p.m., Willey grabbed ahold of two police shields from another rioter and passed it forward, further into the tunnel, and toward the rioters near the police line. At approximately 2:58 p.m., Mauck, standing at the mouth of the tunnel, gained control of a large, black speaker and handed it off to the rioters in the tunnel. Ultimately, that speaker was thrown at the police line by other rioters.

Both Willey and Mauck exited the tunnel at approximately 3:04 p.m. Both men are later seen in the crowd outside the tunnel shortly after this incident, watching as other rioters forcibly dragged the two law enforcement officers into the mob.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

