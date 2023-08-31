Roanoke residents and city leaders meet with police chief finalist, Scott Booth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City is in the final steps of selecting a new chief of police. Danville’s current chief, Scott Booth, is the finalist for the job.

At a meet and greet event on Wednesday night, many Roanoke residents brought up concerns about the level of gun violence in the streets. Community members want to know what Chief Booth plans to do about it.

Roanoke City officials believe because of how Chief Booth brought down gun violence in Danville, he can do the same for Roanoke.

Chief Scott Booth started his work in Danville in 2018. Under Booth’s leadership, gun and gang violence in Danville was reduced to historically low levels. He hopes to do the same in the Star City.

“You’re going to see a lot more officers walk in the community, you’re going to see very focused enforcement and policing in those areas that are being the most plagued by gun violence, those areas that are producing most of our incidents in the community, you’re going to see more police officers there,” Chief Booth said.

Residents at Wednesday night’s meeting emphasized the importance of building relationships in neighborhoods like Northwest.

“I think it’s because people are afraid, so I want to know, how does he address that?” resident and Melrose Rugby Neighborhood Forum president Stephen Niamke said. “I think that’s the real community policing that he [Chief Booth] is talking about.”

Booth explained engaging with the public is crucial to bringing down gun violence.

“True community policing is not just doing something like ‘coffee with a cop’, it’s the community and the police working together to solve problems,” Booth said. “When people are losing their lives in our community, [it’s] all hands on deck, everybody has to be working together.”

Roanoke City asked for the community’s input in what residents want to see in a police chief, but ultimately city manager Bob Cowell will make the final decision.

“Everyone’s trying to reverse gun violence in the same way using the same approaches, however, it’s about executing those approaches,” Cowell said. “What Danville’s [chief] demonstrates is that he has with his officers, with his city officials, with his Commonwealth Attorney, all of those folks, he’s been able to bring everybody together and execute to a point at which they’re seeing real results.”

Resident Niamke explained he is feeling optimist about having a fresh perspective on the city’s ongoing violence.

“That’s exactly what I think the community needs and what we’re looking for,” Niamke said.

The city’s internal panel to select a new chief agreed that Chief Scott Booth was the best candidate.

City manager Bob Cowell stated at Wednesday night’s meeting, unless something major happens in the coming days, Scott Booth will be Roanoke City’s Chief of Police.

