Rocky Mount PD looking for missing 13-year-old

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount Police Department and the AWARE Foundation are on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Davina Chamiagai was last reported seen the morning of August 31 at her Rocky Mount home, and she may be headed to Roanoke.

She is 5′2 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.