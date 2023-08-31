Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia State Police find vehicle and driver involved in fatal crash

Duffield hit-and-run
Duffield hit-and-run(Credit: Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUFFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have found a car and driver involved in a fatal crash in Scott County.

Police say public tips helped track the white Honda sedan and its driver involved in the crash in Duffield August 27, 2023. The vehicle was located the next day in the woods behind a home in the Blackwater community of Lee County.

When state police found the driver, a 56-year-old man who lived at the home, he had self-inflicted injuries and began demonstrating signs of mental distress, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Police say after consulting with the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney, charges will be placed at a later date, pending additional analysis and investigation.

Motorcyclist Jacob Napier, 25 of Kentucky, was killed while speeding westbound on Duff Pat Highway/Route 58 when he braked to avoid the driver of the Honda, who was making a turn. Napier was thrown into the side of the Honda, whose driver then pulled into a gas station, turned around and left the scene.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder
Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Sunny and cooler than normal for Thursday.
Gusty winds and increasing sun for Thursday
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Full Forecast: Dry with lots of sun through Labor Day Weekend
The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the...
Multiple at-home test kits recalled because company lacked permission to distribute them
Tony Ashby mugshot.
Henry County man arrested on drug distribution charges
Sunny and cooler than normal for Thursday.
Gusty winds and increasing sun for Thursday