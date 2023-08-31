Virginia State Police find vehicle and driver involved in fatal crash

DUFFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have found a car and driver involved in a fatal crash in Scott County.

Police say public tips helped track the white Honda sedan and its driver involved in the crash in Duffield August 27, 2023. The vehicle was located the next day in the woods behind a home in the Blackwater community of Lee County.

When state police found the driver, a 56-year-old man who lived at the home, he had self-inflicted injuries and began demonstrating signs of mental distress, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Police say after consulting with the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney, charges will be placed at a later date, pending additional analysis and investigation.

Motorcyclist Jacob Napier, 25 of Kentucky, was killed while speeding westbound on Duff Pat Highway/Route 58 when he braked to avoid the driver of the Honda, who was making a turn. Napier was thrown into the side of the Honda, whose driver then pulled into a gas station, turned around and left the scene.

