Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for a women’s sports event

Fans are beginning to file into Memorial Stadium for what could be a record-breaking evening in Lincoln.
By WOWT News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and it’s a world record.

A total of 92,003 people attended Wednesday’s match between No. 4 Nebraska and the Omaha Mavericks inside Memorial Stadium.

Attendance broke the previous world record, which was set in Spain for a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg just last year.

Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023. (Brent Weber)(WOWT)

Wednesday’s event also broke the Memorial Stadium attendance record of 91,585, which was set in 2014 when the university’s football team took on Miami.

The event even prompted the university to cancel classes all day Wednesday.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday morning at the Nebraska Coliseum, with the Huskers and school sponsor Adidas hosting a pep rally, allowing the fans to interact with the coaches and players before sending them off to Memorial Stadium.

The rally featured the Cornhusker Marching Band, a live DJ and hundreds of raucous fans all gathering to send the Huskers off to Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Local impacts from Adalia will be minimal with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.
Clearing skies, cooler Thursday as Idalia heads offshore
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Henry Co. woman found safe
Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder
Bradley Shaun Kegley
Wytheville Police in search of endangered man

Latest News

Roanoke City finalizes plans to select new Chief of Police
Roanoke City finalizes plans to select new Chief of Police
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
As the eye moved inland, high winds sent debris flying and snapped tall trees. (CNN, WKMG, WSB,...
Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, Georgia
Chief Booth comes from Danville, where he served as chief of police since 2018
Roanoke residents and city leaders meet with police chief finalist, Scott Booth
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during an event announcing the launch...
Marijuana recommendation from Health Dept. hailed by senators as first step to easing restrictions