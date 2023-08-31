Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Woman celebrating 108th birthday has a passion for fashion

Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.
Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – A woman in Arlington, Virginia, is celebrating being 108 years old after her birthday Wednesday.

Vera Punke said she’s grateful for every day and is looking forward to even more.

“My secret is to look ahead, because if I look behind at my life it would be terrible and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

The 108-year-old said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.

Punke’s other passion is for fashion. She owns 40 pairs of shoes and founded a hat club at her senior living center.

“I’ve always had friends, a good organizer, and you look ahead and try to be happy,” Punke said.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder
Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Sunny and cooler than normal for Thursday.
Beautiful sunshine continues rest of this week
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Salem Holds Trauma Informed Care Training
Salem Holds Trauma Informed Care Training
Drug Arrest Made in Henry County
Drug Arrest Made in Henry County
Hit-and-Run Suspect Vehicle Found
Hit-and-Run Suspect Vehicle Found
Lane Stadium Implements Clear Bag Policy
Lane Stadium Implements Clear Bag Policy
JMU Chooses Starting QB
JMU Chooses Starting QB