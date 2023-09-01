1 person hospitalized after Orange Ave. crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 1 person was transported to a hospital after a Friday afternoon crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Orange Avenue.

Roanoke City Police responded to reports of a crash around 2 p.m. near Lucy Addison Middle School. School was not in session due to the Labor Day weekend.

According to police, the roads are open to traffic.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

