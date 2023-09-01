7@four shows off tailgate-appropriate hoagie dip
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time for tailgating at football games, and you may be looking for food ideas.
Laurie Aker from Earth Fare joined 7@four to show viewers how to make a hoagie dip that is perfect for any tailgate party using fresh, all-natural and organic ingredients.
You can get gameday favorites at Earth Fare; scan this QR code for a $10 off coupon valid at either Earth Fare location (Roanoke and Christiansburg), plus the full dip recipe.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.