ACC votes to add Stanford, Cal, SMU as part of extension

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WDBJ/CBS) - Presidents of Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schools, including Virginia Tech and Virginia, have voted to extend conference invitations to Stanford, California and SMU, according to CBS Sports.

If the three schools formally apply for membership, they will join the league for the 2024 college football season, according to the report.

The report says the ACC is expected to receive around $72 million in additional media rights revenue as a result of expansion, with $50 million to $60 million of that revenue being made available for the ACC to distribute as part of a revised financial model or incentive program.

Click here to read the full report.

