Charges pending for crash that injured juvenile passenger
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a driver for a crash that seriously hurt a juvenile passenger, according to Roanoke County Police.
The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. August 31 at 5200 Yellow Mountain Road, according to police. Bobby Jean Spradlin, 53 of Rocky Mount, was driving a Chevy 2500 westbound on Yellow Mountain Road, lost control, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. Neither Spradlin nor the front seat passenger, a juvenile, was wearing a seatbelt and both were taken to a hospital. Spradlin’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police, while the juvenile’s are serious.
Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.
