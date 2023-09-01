Charges pending for crash that injured juvenile passenger

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a driver for a crash that seriously hurt a juvenile passenger, according to Roanoke County Police.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. August 31 at 5200 Yellow Mountain Road, according to police. Bobby Jean Spradlin, 53 of Rocky Mount, was driving a Chevy 2500 westbound on Yellow Mountain Road, lost control, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. Neither Spradlin nor the front seat passenger, a juvenile, was wearing a seatbelt and both were taken to a hospital. Spradlin’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police, while the juvenile’s are serious.

Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

