Here @ Home explores coping with grief

The importance of recognizing and bringing awareness to grief
Grief
Grief
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s an emotion that we’ll all experience at some point in our lifetime: grief.

Whatever type of loss you’ve suffered there’s no right or wrong way to grieve. But coping with the loss of someone or something you love is one of life’s biggest challenges.

Here @ Home sits down with Holly Humphreys, a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks, to talk about the ways we all grieve, and how to grieve in a healthy way.

Listen in to the conversation to get tips on how you cope with a profound loss, or help support someone who is grieving.

For more information, visit Holly’s bio page: thriveworks.com/therapist/va/holly-humphreys or visit Thriveworks in Roanoke at thriveworks.com/roanoke-therapy/.

