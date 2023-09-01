Birthdays
Crash slowing traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County

A crash on I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 139.9 slows traffic ahead of the Labor Day...
A crash on I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 139.9 slows traffic ahead of the Labor Day weekend.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash delayed traffic in Interstate 81 in Roanoke County Friday afternoon.

According to VDOT, the crash happened around mile marker 139.9. The south right shoulder is closed.

There is no confirmation yet of how the crash happened or whether anyone was injured. Check back in to this article for more information as it becomes available.

