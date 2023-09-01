‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the Labor Day Holiday weekend, there is typically an increase in drunk driving deaths.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one person is killed about every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash, totaling more than 13,000 lives lost each year.

Just one drink can put you and others in danger.

Around 150 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign through the Labor Day weekend. A total of 476 individual saturation patrols and 100 sobriety checkpoints will be conducted across the Commonwealth.

The campaign commits to stopping impaired driving and saving lives on the road.

Since the campaign started in 2001, there has been a noticeable reduction in drunk driving.

Before drinking, plan a safe and sober ride home. If you see an impaired driver, call 911. And always wear a seatbelt - it’s the best defense against impaired drivers.

Law enforcement uses this campaign to help communicate a simple message: If you’re old enough to drink, act like it.

