Galax woman arrested with after police seize narcotics and $6,000 from apartment

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A 23-year-old Galax woman has been charged after police seized narcotics and $6,000 after she allegedly attempted to evade parole.

Sadie Nicole Taylor, 23, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a schedule II drug.

On August 30, Galax Police Officers M.T. Lineberry and R.S. Ortiz responded to Glendale Apartments to assist the Virginia Probation and Parole officers in locating a woman.

According to police, after officers had located Taylor, she waived her Fourth Amendment rights and surrendered two bags of meth.

Upon further investigation, officers located suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, morphine pills, a distribution amount of marijuana, and over $6,000 in currency.

An outstanding indictment from March 2023 was served for distribution of a controlled substance in Grayson County.

Taylor is being held in the New River Regional Jail without bond pending arraignment in Galax General District Court.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.