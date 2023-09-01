Giles County hazmat spill cleaned before affecting water or aquatic life

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 460 has been reopened to traffic after a hazardous materials spill was cleaned up.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office was called about a possible hazardous materials spill on 460 westbound between Big Stony Creek Road and Ripplemead Road.

Giles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded with the Pearisburg Fire Department and Giles Rescue Squad. A decision was made to add Pembroke Fire Department, Celanese Emergency Response Haz-Mat Team, VDOT, Virginia State Police and Giles County Emergency Management.

The substance was identified as a chemical compound called SR 601 D, Ethoxylated Bisphenol A Diacrylate, according to the sheriff’s office. Three 250-gallon containers had slid out of the rear of a box trailer onto the road, causing two of them to leak. Investigators say the main hazard was environmental, as the chemical is toxic to aquatic life, but it was contained to the pavement and never made it to the soil on either shoulder of the road or to any nearby waterway.

Route 460 was reopened just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.