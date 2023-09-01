Heavy police presence in Christiansburg; public asked to avoid area

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The public is asked to avoid the area of Cambria St. N.W. and Providence Blvd. N.W. in Christiansburg due to a large police presence while serving an arrest warrant.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Christiansburg Police received a call from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force of an person self-barricaded in a home after officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

Officers are on scene attempting to negotiate with the individual. The subject is believed to be the only person inside.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

