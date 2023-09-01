Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found with minor injuries in a cornfield

The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan says one of her horses may have been swept up in last week’s tornado. (Source: WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan said one of her horses may have been swept up in a tornado last week.

Lisa Luton-Hodges’ house and training center sit on the same piece of land in Williamston. It was one of the hardest hit areas from last week’s EF-2 tornado. The hay barn took the brunt of the damage, but two of her horses were also injured.

“We’ve never had a storm come that close to us. We’ve had a few tornados come nearby, but never this close,” Luton-Hodges said. “I guess they said this was a pretty severe tornado, especially when it hit our area.”

Of three horses in the hay barn, she said only one was accounted for after the tornado passed. She said they searched the pastures that night and couldn’t find them.

“In the morning, we found one of them was trapped in the lean-to over there that fell down,” Luton-Hodges explained.

She said the other horse had somehow gotten into a cornfield about three-quarters of a mile away.

While Luton-Hodges doesn’t know how the horse got there, she suspects it could have possibly been picked up in the tornado.

She said those horses suffered minor injuries and are recovering well.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment was burned and destroyed in Franklin County
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment destroyed in Boones Mill
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Rocky Mount 13-year-old found safe
Duffield hit-and-run
Virginia State Police find vehicle and driver involved in fatal crash
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
A Lynchburg City Schools committee will recommend the school board vote to close two elementary...
Lynchburg schools committee to recommend school closures

Latest News

Start Up Slam Event
Start Up Slam event fosters community and creativity
Grief
Here @ Home explores coping with grief
Safety Starts With You, Buckle Up Too!
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office unveils safety campaign
FILE - Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S....
Ex-Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets 10 years in prison, then declares, ‘Trump won!’