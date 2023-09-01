Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office unveils safety campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You may have seen the yard signs when dropping your child off at school. Now that the school year has begun, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office wants the community to remain dedicated to keeping our children safe.

Here @ Home takes a look at their new campaign that focuses on child passenger safety.

Tameka Paige and Master Deputy Frank Porter from the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, along with Scott Ramsburg, the Director of Roanoke Valley Television, join us to talk about how they developed the characters Ivy and her friends for the campaign, and what drivers need to know about keeping kids safe while riding in cars.

This campaign launches ahead of National Child Passenger Safety Week, which is September 17th – 23rd.

You can find out more by following Ivy and Friends on Facebook @Roanoke Sheriff’s Office, Instagram @RoanokeCitySheriffsOffice, and YouTube @Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office – VA.

You can also watch at RVTV.org or on YouTube @roanokevalleytv.

