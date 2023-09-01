Birthdays
Lynchburg Police in search of strong armed robbery suspect

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking security camera footage from residents who live in the areas of Brook and Glenwood Streets to identify an individual who committed a strong armed robbery on Friday.

The suspect is described as a black man approximately 40 years old with a scruffy beard and no shirt.

Police received reports around 4:32 a.m. of a robbery on the 2100-block of Park Avenue.

According to police, a man was assaulted and left with minor injuries and had his personal items were stolen.

The suspect then fled in the direction of Brook and Glenwood Streets.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

According to police, the incident remains an ongoing investigation.

