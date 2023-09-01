Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man charged with murder after 19-year-old woman, unborn child found dead in trunk

Alexander Lewis, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday. He is facing charges that include first and second-degree murder. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Kansas authorities have charged a man with murder after the body of a 19-year-old female was found in the trunk of a car last week.

KWCH reports that Alexander Lewis, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday. He heard the charges against him that included first and second-degree murder.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson. Wichita police also said she was pregnant.

The Wichita Police Department began looking for Bronson last Saturday after receiving a phone call from one of Lewis’ family members in North Carolina stating that he may have harmed her.

Officers searched two locations and found the 19-year-old’s body in the trunk of a vehicle at an area apartment complex.

Detectives said Bronson’s death was the result of domestic violence. Family members said Lewis and Bronson were in a relationship.

The 22-year-old suspect is currently being held on $500,000 bond.

Friends and family of Bronson have started a GoFundMe with the money raised going to funeral arrangements for the 19-year-old.

“Zaiylah was unexpectedly and tragically taken from us as a result of domestic violence,” Dawn Wilson, the fundraiser’s organizer, wrote.

They said she was “a vibrant soul with dreams, aspirations and love.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder
Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Sunny and cooler than normal for Thursday.
Beautiful sunshine continues rest of this week
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Roanoke City curfew for youth ends
Roanoke City curfew for youth ends
The Roanoke Valley came together on Thursday to remember loved ones lost
Roanoke Valley community remembers those lost to overdose
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Mom who gave parenting advice on ‘8 Passengers’ YouTube channel arrested on suspicion of child abuse
RCPS has stated they are working on solutions
Roanoke City Public Schools parents speak out about continued bus delays
FILE - Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys performs "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music...
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago