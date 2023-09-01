Birthdays
Roanoke City curfew for youth ends(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s curfew for children 16 years and younger is ending on Thursday night.

City council approved the curfew to try and bring down gun violence among Roanoke’s youth in the summer.

Under the ordinance, teens 14-16 years old could not be out from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday, and midnight to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For children 13 and under, the curfew was 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Roanoke Police Department (RPD) told WDBJ7 analysts are putting together data on the number of curfew violations. RPD will present that information to Roanoke city council.

WDBJ7 will be following this story and will keep you updated as we learn more.

