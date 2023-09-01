Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke Valley community remembers those lost to overdose

The Roanoke Valley came together on Thursday to remember loved ones lost
The Roanoke Valley came together on Thursday to remember loved ones lost(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley community came together on Thursday to remember those who died form drug overdose.

People put up pictures of loved ones at the Taubmann Museum and shared stories of recovery for International Overdose Awareness Day. Therapists were also available to help people cope through their trauma.

More than 30 community partners and organizations showed up to the event to provide support and resources.

A peer recovery coordinator with the Roanoke Valley Collective Response explained Thursday night’s turn out means there is hope for those in active addiction.

”The problem is growing, the death rates are rising, but I also see so many solutions throughout Roanoke, there’s an answer to all of this,” Bailey Helgeson said. “On the whole continuum of care, from transportation to housing to treatment to prevention, they’re all here and they all want to show up for this issue.”

Helgeson also says memorials like the one on Thursday help reduce the stigma of addiction and recovery.

A list of resources to help those in active addiction and recovery can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder
Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Sunny and cooler than normal for Thursday.
Beautiful sunshine continues rest of this week
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation is donating a $500,000 grant.
Roanoke program leading the way for substance abuse support in Virginia
Danville PD Holding Daddy-Daughter Dance
Danville PD Holding Daddy-Daughter Dance
Daddy Daughter Dance Night
Danville Police Department to host first Daddy-Daughter Dance
Veterans find healing through fly fishing at Project Healing Waters
Veterans healing through fly fishing