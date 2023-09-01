Roanoke Valley community remembers those lost to overdose

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley community came together on Thursday to remember those who died form drug overdose.

People put up pictures of loved ones at the Taubmann Museum and shared stories of recovery for International Overdose Awareness Day. Therapists were also available to help people cope through their trauma.

More than 30 community partners and organizations showed up to the event to provide support and resources.

A peer recovery coordinator with the Roanoke Valley Collective Response explained Thursday night’s turn out means there is hope for those in active addiction.

”The problem is growing, the death rates are rising, but I also see so many solutions throughout Roanoke, there’s an answer to all of this,” Bailey Helgeson said. “On the whole continuum of care, from transportation to housing to treatment to prevention, they’re all here and they all want to show up for this issue.”

Helgeson also says memorials like the one on Thursday help reduce the stigma of addiction and recovery.

A list of resources to help those in active addiction and recovery can be found here.

