Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Rocker John “Missing You” Waite set for November concert in Lynchburg

John Waite at Academy Center in Lynchburg
John Waite at Academy Center in Lynchburg(Academy Center)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has scheduled a show by British rocker John Waite, whose voice was all over the radio in the ‘70s and ‘80s. His show is set for November 30, 2023.

Tickets are for sale as of September 1.

Waite was the lead singer of The Babys, who hit the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the late ‘70s with “Isn’t it Time?” and “Every Time I Think of You.” He went solo in the ‘80s, taking his “Missing You” to number one, then joined Bad English, which also hit number one with “When I See You Smile” in the late ‘80s.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duffield hit-and-run
Virginia State Police find vehicle and driver involved in fatal crash
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Rocky Mount 13-year-old found safe
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
A Lynchburg City Schools committee will recommend the school board vote to close two elementary...
Lynchburg schools committee to recommend school closures
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment was burned and destroyed in Franklin County
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment destroyed in Boones Mill

Latest News

Water Levels Below Leesville and Claytor Dams Could Rise
Temps could lead to rise in water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams
Full Forecast: Gorgeous weather on tap; heat builds in soon
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Labor Day Weekend
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Labor Day Weekend
VDOT Express Lane Tolls Lifted for Labor Day
VDOT Express Lane Tolls Lifted for Labor Day