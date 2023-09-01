Rocker John “Missing You” Waite set for November concert in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has scheduled a show by British rocker John Waite, whose voice was all over the radio in the ‘70s and ‘80s. His show is set for November 30, 2023.

Tickets are for sale as of September 1.

Waite was the lead singer of The Babys, who hit the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the late ‘70s with “Isn’t it Time?” and “Every Time I Think of You.” He went solo in the ‘80s, taking his “Missing You” to number one, then joined Bad English, which also hit number one with “When I See You Smile” in the late ‘80s.

