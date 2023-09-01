Route 460 westbound lanes in Giles County closed for hazmat cleanup

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency and hazmat crews are working on cleaning up an incident near Route 460 in the Ripplemead Bridge area of Giles County.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that traffic on Route 460 between Pearisburg and Pembroke will be disrupted while crews are working on the scene.

Both westbound lanes are closed and will remain closed until about 1 a.m. Friday while crews clean up. Route 460 going eastbound has one lane closed.

Officials say to use caution and only travel through the area if necessary.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.