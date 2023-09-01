Six new officers graduate from Danville Police Department’s G.R.E.A.T. Program

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is celebrating six new officers and their completion of the G.R.E.A.T. Program.

G.R.E.A.T. stands for Grass Roots, Empowerment, and Action Training.

The new officers received plaques for completing four weeks of classroom, workshop, and real-world training.

They visited neighborhoods and interacted with residents allowing them to understand the history and the specific needs of the Danville community.

”It builds trust by communicating and being able to be present and learn some of their needs in this community,” said Kayla Robinson, Danville Police Officer. “Having the opportunity to be able to ask questions and different things like that was so beneficial.”

Chief Scott Booth developed the mandatory program to ensure new officers have the resources to be successful once they are assigned to a section of the city.

