Start Up Slam event fosters community and creativity

Event aims to get people to share creative business ideas, make new friends, and network
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 5 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes the best ideas come while sharing a meal and chatting with friends, so to harvest that creativity, the River District Association is hosting a Start-Up Slam in Danville.

RDA CEO Diana Schwartz joined Here @ Home and explained anyone in the community is invited to attend, but reservations are required.

The Start-Up Slam is a quarterly event that allows community members to enjoy a simple meal, share ideas and then pitch a business idea to the crowd for just a $10 entrance fee.

Up to 15 participants will be welcome to share their new business idea in a three-minute presentation and the pitch with the most votes will be awarded the cash collected at the door.

The next Start-Up Slam will happen at Ma’s Cakes at 318 Main Street, Danville Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

