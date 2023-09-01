Birthdays
Temperatures heat up through the holiday weekend

Summer-like heat comes roaring back by Sunday
By Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
  • High pressure keeps us dry & sunny
  • Trending cooler than normal through Saturday; taste of summer next week
  • Above-normal temperatures stick around beyond the next week

FRIDAY

After a fall-like start, temperatures will rebound into the 70s and low 80s under a good deal of sunshine.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

TONIGHT

Lows will dip into the upper 40s and 50s once again tonight under a mostly clear sky.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING IDALIA

Idalia made landfall at 7:45AM Wednesday near Keaton Beach along Florida’s Big Bend as a major category 3 hurricane. This storm is making its way back out towards the Atlantic losing its grip on the United States. It will start to venture towards Bermuda by this weekend.

For interactive tracking map and more, visit our Hurricane Center.

DRIER, COOLER END TO THIS WEEK

Behind Idalia’s exit into the ocean, cooler and drier air will get “pulled in” behind the storm to create an almost fall-like start to the weekend.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Our Labor Day weekend forecast is looking fantastic. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday as our highs warm each afternoon. We’ll be approaching the low 90s by Sunday afternoon. Try to get out and enjoy.

Temperatures heat up through the holiday weekend.
Temperatures heat up through the holiday weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Thanks to our recent dry stretch of weather Highland county and the NE portion of Bath counties are included in a Moderate Drought. For the areas in the yellow shade that means ‘Abnormally Dry’. Looks like another dry streak is in store through at least mid-week.

Highland county is now included in a Moderate Drought.
Highland county is now included in a Moderate Drought.(WDBJ7)
Listen for a new podcast episode.
Listen for a new podcast episode.(WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen!

NASA Ambassador Tony Rice joins the podcast with updates on what’s causing those lines of lights in the night sky, the rarity of the Blue Supermoon, and setting expectations on what you’ll see during the upcoming fall solar eclipse.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

