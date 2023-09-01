Temperatures heat up through the holiday weekend.

High pressure keeps us dry & sunny

Trending cooler than normal through Saturday; taste of summer next week

Above-normal temperatures stick around beyond the next week

FRIDAY

After a fall-like start, temperatures will rebound into the 70s and low 80s under a good deal of sunshine.

TONIGHT

Lows will dip into the upper 40s and 50s once again tonight under a mostly clear sky.

TRACKING IDALIA

Idalia made landfall at 7:45AM Wednesday near Keaton Beach along Florida’s Big Bend as a major category 3 hurricane. This storm is making its way back out towards the Atlantic losing its grip on the United States. It will start to venture towards Bermuda by this weekend.

For interactive tracking map and more, visit our Hurricane Center.

DRIER, COOLER END TO THIS WEEK

Behind Idalia’s exit into the ocean, cooler and drier air will get “pulled in” behind the storm to create an almost fall-like start to the weekend.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Our Labor Day weekend forecast is looking fantastic. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday as our highs warm each afternoon. We’ll be approaching the low 90s by Sunday afternoon. Try to get out and enjoy.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Thanks to our recent dry stretch of weather Highland county and the NE portion of Bath counties are included in a Moderate Drought. For the areas in the yellow shade that means ‘Abnormally Dry’. Looks like another dry streak is in store through at least mid-week.

