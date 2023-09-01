Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

VDOT Labor Day weekend express lane travels

If you’re planning to make your vacay within Virginia, you’re in luck as some express lane...
If you’re planning to make your vacay within Virginia, you’re in luck as some express lane tolls will be lifted on Labor Day.(WDBJ)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning to make a Labor Day weekend vacation within Virginia, you’re in luck as some express lane tolls will be lifted on Labor Day.

All rush hour tolls on the I-66 and I-64 express lanes inside the beltway will be lifted Monday.

On Labor Day, HOV Diamond Lanes restrictions on I-64, I-264, and I-564 will be lifted as well.

If you’re planning to travel to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the Moniter-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Tunnel.

To find better ways to beat the traffic on your travels, visit 511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duffield hit-and-run
Virginia State Police find vehicle and driver involved in fatal crash
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
A Lynchburg City Schools committee will recommend the school board vote to close two elementary...
Lynchburg schools committee to recommend school closures
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Rocky Mount 13-year-old found safe
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

Latest News

During the Labor Day Holiday weekend, there is typically an increase in drunk driving deaths.
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Labor Day weekend
Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the...
Toll prices increase in area for the first time since 2008
Full Forecast: Friday morning update
Full Forecast: Friday Morning Update
International Overdose Awareness Day Held in Roanoke Valley
International Overdose Awareness Day Held in Roanoke Valley