VDOT Labor Day weekend express lane travels

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning to make a Labor Day weekend vacation within Virginia, you’re in luck as some express lane tolls will be lifted on Labor Day.

All rush hour tolls on the I-66 and I-64 express lanes inside the beltway will be lifted Monday.

On Labor Day, HOV Diamond Lanes restrictions on I-64, I-264, and I-564 will be lifted as well.

If you’re planning to travel to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the Moniter-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Tunnel.

To find better ways to beat the traffic on your travels, visit 511Virginia.org.

