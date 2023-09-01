Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

WDBJ7 Exclusive ride along: Virginia State Police ramp up patrols for holiday weekend

Sgt. Walls patrols the Interstate 81ahead of busy weekend.
Sgt. Walls patrols the Interstate 81ahead of busy weekend.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As traffic increases on the road Virginia State Police want to make sure people can see them patrolling.

For 12 years Sergeant Damien Walls has worked for the Virginia State Police with one goal in mind: protecting the community.

“We’re just out here to make sure everybody gets home safely to their families,” said Walls.

Continuing this mission during the last holiday of the summer is highly important. Friday is the first day of the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort or C.A.R.E. campaign.

State police say more than 75% of their force will be patrolling the roads.

“We’re out here being visible,” added Walls. “And we want people not to drive distracted... Make sure all their children are properly seatbelted and that they’re not speeding.”

We joined Sgt. Walls for a ride-along Friday morning along Interstate 81 where he stopped a driver for speeding.

“We had this blue SUV in the left lane they were traveling entering at 84 and left at 83 in a post of 70 miles per hour,” explained Walls.

During the traffic stop, he made sure everyone was wearing a seat belt.

“Everybody in the back buckled up?” asked Walls.

Local agencies will join state police for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“The Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign reflects our collective commitment to stopping irresponsible, impaired driving and in turn, saving lives. We’re asking all Virginians to plan a safe ride home before drinking,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Gerald Lackey.

Officials will conduct over 100 sobriety checkpoints in the Commonwealth.

“They will be arrested for a DUI if they don’t do everything to the standards of the test that we’re performing,” said Walls

The governor’s office reports almost 7000 alcohol-related crashes took place last year in Virginia. More than 270 people were killed in those crashes. Thousands were injured.

“I am no stranger to witnessing the devastating consequences of impaired driving,” said Dr. Michel Aboutanos, the Medical Director of VCU Medical Center’s Level I Trauma Center. “Impaired driving not only harms the driver but also puts many innocent lives in danger as well. It is crucial that everyone does their part in discouraging and preventing impaired driving.”

Both initiatives aim to promote traffic safety and reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraint

“We want to save lives. We don’t want anybody to get hurt in accidents,” said Walls. “We don’t want deaths or anything like that.”

Virginia State Police’s participation in the program runs through the 2023 Labor Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment was burned and destroyed in Franklin County
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment destroyed in Boones Mill
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Rocky Mount 13-year-old found safe
Duffield hit-and-run
Virginia State Police find vehicle and driver involved in fatal crash
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Generic police lights
Charges pending for crash that injured juvenile passenger

Latest News

70s Gas Prices
70s Gas Prices
Lynchburg Police in search of strong armed robbery suspect
VSP Holiday Enforcement Ride Along
VSP Holiday Enforcement Ride Along
Sports Betting
Sports Betting