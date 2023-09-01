WDBJ7 Exclusive ride along: Virginia State Police ramp up patrols for holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As traffic increases on the road Virginia State Police want to make sure people can see them patrolling.

For 12 years Sergeant Damien Walls has worked for the Virginia State Police with one goal in mind: protecting the community.

“We’re just out here to make sure everybody gets home safely to their families,” said Walls.

Continuing this mission during the last holiday of the summer is highly important. Friday is the first day of the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort or C.A.R.E. campaign.

State police say more than 75% of their force will be patrolling the roads.

“We’re out here being visible,” added Walls. “And we want people not to drive distracted... Make sure all their children are properly seatbelted and that they’re not speeding.”

We joined Sgt. Walls for a ride-along Friday morning along Interstate 81 where he stopped a driver for speeding.

“We had this blue SUV in the left lane they were traveling entering at 84 and left at 83 in a post of 70 miles per hour,” explained Walls.

During the traffic stop, he made sure everyone was wearing a seat belt.

“Everybody in the back buckled up?” asked Walls.

Local agencies will join state police for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“The Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign reflects our collective commitment to stopping irresponsible, impaired driving and in turn, saving lives. We’re asking all Virginians to plan a safe ride home before drinking,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Gerald Lackey.

Officials will conduct over 100 sobriety checkpoints in the Commonwealth.

“They will be arrested for a DUI if they don’t do everything to the standards of the test that we’re performing,” said Walls

The governor’s office reports almost 7000 alcohol-related crashes took place last year in Virginia. More than 270 people were killed in those crashes. Thousands were injured.

“I am no stranger to witnessing the devastating consequences of impaired driving,” said Dr. Michel Aboutanos, the Medical Director of VCU Medical Center’s Level I Trauma Center. “Impaired driving not only harms the driver but also puts many innocent lives in danger as well. It is crucial that everyone does their part in discouraging and preventing impaired driving.”

Both initiatives aim to promote traffic safety and reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraint

“We want to save lives. We don’t want anybody to get hurt in accidents,” said Walls. “We don’t want deaths or anything like that.”

Virginia State Police’s participation in the program runs through the 2023 Labor Day holiday.

